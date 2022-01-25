David Howell: Menswear Collection 2021/22

Local fashion designer David Howell is decidedly upbeat about his latest collection, aptly labelled Valor, which draws inspiration from the clean, definitive cut of the military uniform as well as the discipline associated with his rural upbringing in Bog Walk, St Catherine. The drop, exclusively made in Jamaica, features bomber jackets, cargo pants, fitted shirts and bucket hats constructed from a variety of fabrics, has been picked up by the Paris-based magazine ROIDX .

Not a bad way to kick-start the new year for the fashion enthusiast who graduated from the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in 2019.

“I love being a fashion designer,” he tells Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) . “I created this label for the male in search of something unique, stylish, modern and clean cut.” He continues, “I love being a fashion designer and creating unique pieces because I'm able to use my advanced pattern making, seam line exploration and interrogative skills to push the typical design ethos and incorporate a more avant-garde approach to the local fashion narrative. Since I was very young, I have always taken a keen interest in how the people in my community dressed and how they responded to clothes. I learnt then that fashion was a great tool to communicate with, without having to be verbal.”

Through research, years of observation and internship, Howell soon realised that there was increased interest in the art of making clothes, and, importantly, that he wanted to contribute to the conversation, and create a design language that was peculiar to his sense of style.

“There needs to be an intent, you have to know what part of the fashion conversation you want to be a part of and by extension, create a design language that ensures a sense of continuity. [This]was important to me,” he reiterates.

Howell's 10-year goal is to have a production team as well as to direct the local fashion market and bring his brand to the international space as a serious fashion contender. Interning with Jamaican fashion designer Courtney Washington — who has mastered the art of satisfying the fashion demands of women of all body types — played to Howell's advantage as well. “My internship with Courtney Washington afforded me the opportunity to experience the runnings of a fashion house. I got to improve on some of the basic skills to become a successful designer, such as pattern cutting, quality garment finishes, how to run a production room, how to communicate with clients and fitting, etc.”

All pieces are available online for local and international shipping.

David Howell

IG: @davidhowellonline

Contact: 1876-384-4656

CREDITS

Photographer: Yohan Williams

Model: Christopher Skervin