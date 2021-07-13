Fashion: Denim Daze with Sacha Stewart

There's a certain alchemy to denim: It can be edgy or feminine, fancy or laid-back, super-sexy or subdued. It can adapt to trends and then somehow transcend them, and is wearable in many settings. Girls' night out? Distressed jeans and a crop top. Date night? Boyfriend jeans and a frilly blouse. Brunch? A denim mini that's flirty and fun. For Sacha Stewart, principal of trendy online clothes boutique The Vault By Sacha, a denim 'fit is always a match made in heaven. “Denim looks are a go-to for me because they can be dressed up or down,” Stewart told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF).

The American-born, Rock-blooded respiratory therapist-cum-retailer has always had a passion for fashion, and even though her style has evolved over the years, a chic denim look always remains a staple. From light-wash pants, to dark-wash jeggings, frayed-hem minis and oversized jackets, head-to-toe denim is on constant rotation in Stewart's ever-changing wardrobe.

Denim is the embodiment of cool, stylish timelessness. This summer, update the hardest-working section of your closet with a denim 101 guide from The Vault By Sacha.

