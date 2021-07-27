Fashion: DTS Swim Makes A Splash!

Summer '21 essentials? A trendy swimsuit, sunnies, and a can-do attitude!

Hot off a show-stopping presentation at Miami Swim Week 2021 — which returned post-hiatus with several designers, veterans, and newcomers alike presenting their latest — DTS Swim is out to make a splash with a fresh batch of fun styles.

In a sea of pretty pastels and tantalising tropical prints, designer Daniela Stone's all-white Athena Collection was the standout moment everyone needed at the runway event. And Stone admits the Greek-inspired collection was created with just that in mind. “I decided to go with all-white because I knew we would stand out at Miami Swim Week,” Stone told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF). “Also, I know they wouldn't expect that from a Jamaican designer.”

Stone, a University of Technology, Jamaica alum, says her love of the sun, sand, and sea led her to start designing swimwear. In 2018, she tried her hand at making casualwear from Ankara fabric but later opted to make waves with swimsuits instead.

Nothing channels the feel-good spirit of summer like an all-white look, and Stone's Athena Collection is right on time. The clean palette and unique designs are perfect for warm-weather outings and look timeless and fresh.

These fun pieces deserve a space in your swimwear collection.

DTS Swim

Shop #5 Central Plaza, Half-Way-Tree

Website: dtsswim.com

Instagram: @dtsswim