Fashion: DTS Swim Makes A Splash!Tuesday, July 27, 2021
|
Summer '21 essentials? A trendy swimsuit, sunnies, and a can-do attitude!
Hot off a show-stopping presentation at Miami Swim Week 2021 — which returned post-hiatus with several designers, veterans, and newcomers alike presenting their latest — DTS Swim is out to make a splash with a fresh batch of fun styles.
In a sea of pretty pastels and tantalising tropical prints, designer Daniela Stone's all-white Athena Collection was the standout moment everyone needed at the runway event. And Stone admits the Greek-inspired collection was created with just that in mind. “I decided to go with all-white because I knew we would stand out at Miami Swim Week,” Stone told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF). “Also, I know they wouldn't expect that from a Jamaican designer.”
Stone, a University of Technology, Jamaica alum, says her love of the sun, sand, and sea led her to start designing swimwear. In 2018, she tried her hand at making casualwear from Ankara fabric but later opted to make waves with swimsuits instead.
Nothing channels the feel-good spirit of summer like an all-white look, and Stone's Athena Collection is right on time. The clean palette and unique designs are perfect for warm-weather outings and look timeless and fresh.
These fun pieces deserve a space in your swimwear collection.
DTS Swim
Shop #5 Central Plaza, Half-Way-Tree
Website: dtsswim.com
Instagram: @dtsswim
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy