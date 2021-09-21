Exotichild: A Personal Quest

Want to add character to your ensemble? Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) suggests donning an accessory from Extichild. Why? Because there's a lot more to the line than a quest for sales.

The jewellery line is helmed by one-time hotel manager Adrianna Bryan who tells TSF not just of her journey as an artisan but about her bewilderment at the discovery that most of the accessories and souvenirs sold at resorts in Jamaica were imported.

“I wanted to do something to change that, and to aid in revamping the local craft industry... Being in Negril and seeing first-hand what the craft market is like was enough motivation to start Exotichild. I wanted to contribute to sustainability whilst creating employment for craft vendors,” she informs.

She has, since 2017, taken the time to hone her skills through in-depth research of the jewellery industry, and is proud to share that Exotichild has created over 30 collections inclusive of male, female and unisex pieces and that all the pieces are designed and constructed by her and a cadre of local craft workers. Seashells, corals, coins and and ancient stones are but some of the natural materials sourced both internationally and locally to execute the line. In naming the brand, Bryan wanted a phrase that spoke to the characteristics of the line, which she describes as unusual, striking and personal. Indeed, each piece is one-of-a-kind. “I never replicate,” she adds.

Reason enough, we reckon, to invest.

IG: @exotichild.jewelry

Website: caribshopper.com/exotichild

Email: exotichild@gmail.com

Contact: 1876-355-8606

CREDITS:

Models: Adrianna Bryan, Shanique Minnott and Romario Roper

Photographer: Germaine Vanguard and Robert Harvey Photography