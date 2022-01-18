Fashion: For You, Mom

Fashion: For You, MomTuesday, January 18, 2022
“Mom has definitely influenced my sense of style when it comes to dressing well. Presenting yourself in a tasteful way is important, that was her mantra,” shared fashion designer and wardrobe stylist Danielle Clarke-Petrie.
Clarke-Petrie, who hails from Farm Pen, Llandilo, Westmoreland, takes Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) back to her mum's sewing room. “Growing up I had always admired my mom's take on fashion. Her love for florals and other printed fabrics resonates with me to this day. I would always watch her sew and create beautiful pieces. My favourite part was seeing the happy faces of her clients as they fitted their dresses. I wanted to experience that, and so my journey started by making outfits from my mom's old clothes” added Clarke-Petrie.
After graduating from The Manning's High School, the budding fashion designer enrolled at Garmex Heart Academy in 2013 to hone her skills.
Wihin a year, her line, Xandra's Style, with her mom as key motivator and supporter, was launched.
Clarke-Petrie's latest collection, The Asra, pays homage to her mom Asra M Scott who passed away last August. “I wanted to create a collection in her memory that highlighted her love for florals, clean cuts and sultry silhouettes. She really liked the idea of women feeling comfortable and confident in their clothes. I hope I've achieved that,” she added.
