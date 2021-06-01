Get Snatched!Tuesday, June 01, 2021
|
Shapewear continues to trend with women eager to lift, compress and smooth out their forms. And with in-person meetings and June weddings creeping back onto schedules the demand to get snatched is at an all-time high.
Not to worry though, Royale Curves Ja principal Nathalie Woods-Ramsay says it's time to get rid of the comfort-first mindset that was embraced at the beginning of the pandemic, and return to pre-pandemic form. And she has all the sculpting and shapewear solutions — sourced directly from Colombia — to help you do so. From options that support and smooth the body whilst helping to create a seamless base to ensure clothes look and fit better, to compression garments for those who've recently had a nip and tuck.
The top shapers ahead, plus expert advice on how to pair them with some of your wardrobe faves.
Royale Curves Ja Limited
Address : Block 21A Central Plaza
13 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10
Half-Way-Tree
Tel : (876) 894-7394, (876) 777-0966
Website : www.natzroyale.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy