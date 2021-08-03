Fashion: Independence Day Looks

Fashion: Independence Day LooksTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
There was a time when dressing up for the Independence Day weekend was as easy as black, green, and gold. It still is, but with a tad more artistic licence! Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shows you how!
A neutral outfit styled with green and gold accessories is a fresh take on patriotism and the white Boho Frill Maxi Halter Dress from By The Cabana fits the bill. In fact, the local resort wear brand, which launched in 2019, has tons of Insta-worthy options for the upcoming holiday. The best part? All items are hand-crafted in Jamaica. “Outside of our clothes being really functional, fun, cute, and easy to wear, we are supporting brand Jamaica and giving back to the island at large,” shared principal Tyana Harriott. “You'll definitely stand out in our pieces, and you'll have them for a lifetime.” It's no idle boast!
The Negril Shorts Set in green will do the trick for a breezy evening event. Keep it casual or go for it with a pair of statement heels. Or how about the Portland Tropical Sleeveless Dress that boasts a tropical print that subtly combines all the festive colours? And, if you simply can't choose, mix and match from the brand's classic sets, because what could be more Jamaican than that?
So whether you're lounging by the pool, enjoying a staycation with the girls, or connecting with family for a small but long-awaited backyard cookout, By The Cabana has something fab for every aspect of your Independence Day celebration.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy