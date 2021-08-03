Fashion: Independence Day Looks

There was a time when dressing up for the Independence Day weekend was as easy as black, green, and gold. It still is, but with a tad more artistic licence! Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shows you how!

A neutral outfit styled with green and gold accessories is a fresh take on patriotism and the white Boho Frill Maxi Halter Dress from By The Cabana fits the bill. In fact, the local resort wear brand, which launched in 2019, has tons of Insta-worthy options for the upcoming holiday. The best part? All items are hand-crafted in Jamaica. “Outside of our clothes being really functional, fun, cute, and easy to wear, we are supporting brand Jamaica and giving back to the island at large,” shared principal Tyana Harriott. “You'll definitely stand out in our pieces, and you'll have them for a lifetime.” It's no idle boast!

The Negril Shorts Set in green will do the trick for a breezy evening event. Keep it casual or go for it with a pair of statement heels. Or how about the Portland Tropical Sleeveless Dress that boasts a tropical print that subtly combines all the festive colours? And, if you simply can't choose, mix and match from the brand's classic sets, because what could be more Jamaican than that?

So whether you're lounging by the pool, enjoying a staycation with the girls, or connecting with family for a small but long-awaited backyard cookout, By The Cabana has something fab for every aspect of your Independence Day celebration.