Fashion: The Ska Collection

Incredibly, an entire year has passed since Emma Miles founded Joined Feelings, a collection of tie-dyed T-shirts. With each tee, personally made-to-order for its intended wearer it's little wonder that what started as a fun activity has segued into a labour of love and continues to reap rewards. Indeed, buoyed by the goodwill of her growing community Miles has for the company's first-year anniversary introduced The Ska Collection. If like Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) your brows furrowed — I mean a 20-something-year-old expressing ska! — here's the back story: Emma Miles was raised learning about ska through the experiences of her grandma, Jannette Miles (nee Phillipps). Her new design is actually based on the photographs featuring her grandma and her dancing partner, Ronnie Nasralla, the late advertising legend.

“They travelled to New York, Miami and throughout the Caribbean with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires demonstrating how to dance the ska. Step-by-step dance guides with their photos were included in ska record albums, and were sent all over the world to promote ska” Miles related.

“I wanted this collection to highlight ska's longstanding impact on Jamaican culture. Ska represents a time of great celebration for Jamaica, and continues to be representative of Jamaica making its mark on the world with its own distinctive sound. It's upbeat, positive and fun - encouraging movement and dance”, she added.

Indeed, with the heaviness of COVID-19 still dangling her timing is impeccable. The feel good, celebratory tone of ska, a music that she will introduce and or re-introduce to Gen Z perfectly complements her 100% Jamaican-made and hand-dyed Tees fashion narrative.

“The collection” she explains, “Features three new editions, with one featuring the colours of the Jamaican flag. I want anyone to be able to wear these designs and feel a connection to Jamaica and to feel proud of our culture”.

