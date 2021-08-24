Fashion: JIANBE Bamboo & Wooden Watch

With the innovation of new structures and multiple features, wristwatches are no longer limited to just telling you the time. They have become cool fashion accessories for some and power statements for others.

Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) is 'taking the time' to highlight JIANBE, a company that's focused on making both sustainable and eco-friendly watch bands. The label, helmed by entrepreneur Jhanae Bailey (coined using her first and last name), specialises in bands made from raw materials and sourced locally.

JIANBE, according to its creative director, aims to showcase the beauty of bamboo, recycled wood and metals, and is determined to shatter the view that stainless steel nylon, silicone and ceramic, etc, are the only approved materials for watch straps.

Buoyed by the Government's decision in 2019 to ban both single-use plastic bags and polystyrene, Bailey launched her own sustainable company a year later with bamboo and wood as the dominant materials.

“When you drape your wrist with a watch made of wood, it becomes at once an object of admiration and more often than not, disbelief,” she opines.

JIANBE's collection of unisex, male and female bamboo and wooden watches feature a classic watch face — sourced overseas — and a sharp, clean finish. Some of the signature shades include jasper, gold, dawn, eclipse, amber and tiger. And to up the ante Bailey recently added a detachable band that is compatible with the popular Apple Watch Series.

Offering male, female and unisex pieces, with clients in the Caribbean, Canada and the United States, just about anyone can experience the sleek fit of a JIANBE watch. Prices start at $8,000. Watches take two-three months to complete.

JIANBE Bamboo & Wooden Watch

IG: @jianbe_shop

Website: shopjianbe.com

Contact: 876-275-2101

CREDITS

Photographers: Dave Virgo and Jordache Jones