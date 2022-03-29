Kayla Greaves - What's In My Make-up Bag?

Kayla Greaves spends her days slathering on serums, exfoliating and beautifying her skin ostensibly to unearth the most effective skincare products. So naturally, when the recent Jamaica Observer Beauty & Wellness Summit presenter agreed to share her beauty secrets, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) was all ears.

From the moisturiser she's recently fallen in love with, to the mascara that has her contemplating giving up lash extensions (gasp!), Greaves shares her top 10 products, which she continues to go back to, regardless of the new products that land on her desk.

Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick — Elson

I love a good red lip, and Elson is one of my favourites.

Kadalys Cleansing Gel

It’s a gentle cleanser, but very effective. It is also an eco-friendly, Caribbean-owned brand that uses banana waste to formulate ingredients.

Namesake The Daily Moisturizer

This moisturiser was just released and I’ve already fallen in love with it because it’s a multi-purpose product. The formula contains polyhydroxy acids to even out skin tone, rose hip oil, which is rich in antioxidants, and butterfly bush to strengthen the skin barrier.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45

SPF 30+ is essential to shield skin from UVA/UVB rays, but I love that this is a tinted formula, which gives me additional protection from the blue light emitted from my laptop and phone screens.

Pat McGrath Dark Star Mascara

This is the type of mascara that’s worth giving up lash extensions for. With just two swipes, I get instantly bold, fluttery lashes — and the formula doesn’t flake or get dry.

Gucci Crayon Définition Sourcils Powder Eyebrow Pencil — 04 Brun

Perfect for creating everything from natural to full-drama eyebrow looks.

Fenty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer — 300

I rarely wear foundation, but I’ll do a bit of concealer under the eyes.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick — Trippin

This peachy coral shade is gorgeous. Apply generously and walk out like a goddess, literally!

DIBS Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer — Medium Dark

This is a must-have because it glides on effortlessly, blends like a dream, then sets for lasting wear.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Lipstick — The Painted Veil 201

The dusky-rose shade takes its name from the Greta Garbo film of the same name. Formulated with a moisturising blend of waxes and resin, it dries down to a matte finish that doesn’t dry out lips.