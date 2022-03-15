Keticia 'TC' Chatman — What's In My Make-Up Bag?

When it comes to influencers, we know that each day is packed with crazy schedules. Photoshoots, meetings, events, the works! And behind them is a team — managers, reps, and glam squads — that makes it all happen. But Keticia “TC” Chatman may be the exception. Though she does have a team, and a make-up artist she trusts for special occasions, TC can handle glam herself as well. The self-proclaimed 'dolly' has picked up a few tricks while sitting in make-up chairs and now knows how to create a simple beat when necessary.

TSD shares how TC does her own make-up when her fave MUAs aren't around.

A good brow pencil...

Is always on hand, because TC knows that even without a drop of make-up, perfectly filled-in brows create a pulled-together look.

Maybelline SuperStay Full Coverage Foundation + Powder

Shade 362 Truffle is my perfect match.

LA Girl HD PRO.conceal concealer

For concealer TC keeps it simple with LA Girl's OG concealer. She uses the shade Suede to highlight and Espresso to contour.

Clear lipgloss

TC says clear lip gloss is always worth a spot in her make-up bag.

Make-up brushes

While women around the world struggle to find ways to make their make-up last, TC just applies and goes! “I don't really sweat, I don't really use setting sprays, but I keep a brush or two on me just in case.”

TC in Eight

1.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look.

TC: I'm usually barefaced or rocking a no-make-up, make-up look.

2.

TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?

TC: Probably two out of 10 times.

3.

TSD: If you could leave the house with only ONE make-up product, which would it be?

TC: Lipgloss

4.

TSD: Share your best beauty tip/trick/hack.

TC: You won't need make-up every day if you keep your skin clear...

5.

TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone.

TC: A good make-up brush!

6.

TSD: What are your favourite high-end brands?

TC: I don't have any.

7.

TSD: What are your favourite drugstore brands?

TC: Maybelline

8.

TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?

TC: @goldentouch.__