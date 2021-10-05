Fashion: Mateo goes mini

One scroll through Instagram and you'll notice mini bags are the arm candy of choice right now. That's right, this season's coolest accessory trend is all about downsizing! The craze isn't exactly new, though. Mini bag silhouettes can be traced to the 60s and 70s when the sexual liberation movement was at an all-time high.

At the core of the sexual revolution was the concept (albeit radical at the time) that women, just like men, enjoyed sex and had sexual needs. Society challenged long-held traditions, and subsequently puritanical dress codes took a hit. Long skirts got shorter, and bags in turn shrank to complement the new look.

The fervour for the mini designs returned in 2019 when French fashion label Jacquemus sent the fashion industry into a tailspin with its Le Chiquito bag.

And though a few years have passed, the demand for mini bags still persists.

Whether you label it mini, micro, or tiny, they are a must-have accessory. And Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) believes that options from Mateo New York are the perfect way to dabble! The brand, helmed by Jamaican fine jewellery and accessories designer Matthew “Mateo” Harris, has an array of little bags that are totes adorbs! So whether you're already part of the fan club or a newbie willing to give them a try, these picks from Mateo will prove why the tiny accessory trend is only getting bigger.

CREDITS

Mateo New York

Website: mateonewyork.com

starrdigital.com

IG: @mateonewyork