Fashion: Hansle In Blue

“Menswear has become bolder, brighter and more fitted. Tailored clothing incorporates sophistication with comfort and performance; hence, the trend with stretch fabrics.” — Sophia Max-Brown, managing director MaxBrown International

There's no better authority to speak on menswear than the woman who has dressed presidents, prime ministers, A-listers, corporate titans, and, yes, your dad, brother and uncle for three-plus decades — Sophia Max-Brown. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares the latest in, you guessed it, menswear with guest model, Hansle Parchment, Tokyo 2020 Olympics 110m hurdles gold medallist.

MaxBrown International

Address: 64 Hope Road, Kingston 6

Contact: 876-978-3967/876-978-4383/ 876-347-9717

E-mail: sophiamaxbrown@gmail.com

Credits:

Guest Model: Olympian Hansle Parchment

Photographer: William Richards