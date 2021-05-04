My Forever Five: Meek Brooks

Today, we're stepping into entrepreneur Meek Brooks's closet for our Mother's Day edition of Forever Five. The mom of three describes herself as a serial entrepreneur and is the go-to individual for health and wellness advice for approximately 240,000 followers on Instagram , though we suspect many are 'hitting like' for the slay as well. That's right, Brooks has always been about the fashion and after years at it, has amassed quite the wardrobe. These days classics, multi-purpose pieces, and timeless trinkets that appreciate with wear keeps her style on max and buyer's remorse minimal. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares Brooks's top five wardrobe pieces as she busts the myth that moms can't be both comfy and fab.

Dior 30Montaigne1 Cat Eye Sunnies

Though she's often spotted in other styles from the brand, she's an instant standout in this iconic pair by Dior.

Bank on Birkins

Usually it's the bigger, the better, right? Well, not when it comes to Brooks and her Hermès Birkin bags. While the coveted purse is available in four sizes, it's the smaller 25cm that has her heart. So much so that she's repurchased it in black, red, green, orange, though it's the green one that gets pulled out the closet most often.

Louis Vuitton Bom Dia mules

Brooks is all about the relaxed, chic look. These luxurious mink fur mules are self-care 101 and are her fave because they combine ultimate comfort with fashion appeal.

Christian Louboutin Nude pump

A nude pump is the keystone of any shoe collection. This timeless closet staple pairs brilliantly with almost everything. A nude heel never screams for attention. Instead, it does exactly what every good wardrobe piece should do – turns the spotlight on the woman wearing it! Brooks's fave is the Christian Louboutin Iriza pump in nude patent.

Big 'Wrist'-pect!

The bust down Patek Philippe watch is a reminder of her success and will be in her collection forever.