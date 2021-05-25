My Forever Five: Doneisha Johnson

Doneisha Johnson says her goal was never to wear brands; she wanted to become a brand. Luckily for her, hard work and dedication have allowed her to do both. As Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) continues our spotlight on fab moms, we're turning things up a bit with Johnson, managing director at popular boutique LOUD Fashion, as she shares five key pieces in her closet.

Chanel Front Logo bag

Many would argue that acquiring a Chanel handbag is one of the best fashion decisions you can make for a number of reasons. They're iconic and timeless, of high quality and increase in value over time, making for a great investment. Johnson tapped into the craze last year and opted for this cute logo option instead of the expected classic flap.

Christian Louboutin So Kate 120mm

Every woman needs a shoe that works in a variety or settings, can take you from day to night, is appropriate across seasons, and can stand the test of time. Johnson believes her Christian Louboutin Nude So Kate is all that and more. The pointed toe patent leather pump boasts a sky-high 120mm heel and works with just about any look. It was her #SOTD (shoe of the day) as she recently celebrated her birthday in Miami.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date

The Rolex Day-Date made its debut in 1956, and was the first wristwatch chronometer to display the date and the day of the week spelt out in full in a window on the dial. Today, the timepiece continues to be the watch par excellence of influential people. Johnson says hers is extra-special because it was gifted to her by her son's father before he passed.

Single Sole Black heels

Though she has quite the collection of fun heels, Johnson knows having a pair of black heels (that you can walk comfortably in), and which is appropriate for all heel-worthy occasions, is a rite of passage for a woman. And her years of experience as a merchandiser taught her that it's better to get one pair you really love than a poor-quality pair you have to keep replacing. Her top pick is a pair from her boutique LOUD Fashion.

Denim from LOUD Fashion

Denim pants are a staple for everyone, no matter your gender, style, size, or personality – everyone has at least one pair. And if you're a boutique owner like Johnson you have a collection of different washes and styles that has proven to be the most versatile items in her closet.

PROMO

Connect with us as we go live TODAY at 12:00 noon @jamaicaobserver for a chance to win a denim outfit from Loud Fashion.