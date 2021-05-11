My Forever Five: Alyshia Miller-Powell

My Forever Five: Alyshia Miller-PowellTuesday, May 11, 2021
Today Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) is on model watch as we tap into Alyshia Miller-Powell's must-haves. The Ghanaian-English-Danish face — who is the wife of sprint sensation Asafa Powell — has cemented her status as a model both on and off the runway. Explore her off-duty style and her top five wardrobe essentials below.
1. Wallet on Chain
“My YSL and Prada wallet bags are definitely my favourite to carry.”
YSL
Every fashionista knows that classic bags in grown-up shades of tan and black are the ones that truly never age. Miller-Powell's go-to is her Monogram Chain Wallet from Saint Laurent. “I've always loved a black purse with gold detailing. It works as a neutral and can be worn with any colour or pattern with little risk of clashing. I love the fact that I can carry my cards in there, some cash and a lip gloss or lipstick. It's the perfect on-the-go purse, when I don't want to carry a big bag,” she explained.
Prada
And because bright-coloured mini bags are an essential to any fashionista's wardrobe, and red is always on trend, Miller-Powell added this stunner from Prada to the line-up. “I wanted a pop of colour, so I decided why not another wallet on chain? When I am going out for brunch or dinner it's the perfect pop of colour.”
2. Grass Field Silk Annie Top and Pants
“This is one of my favourite pieces in my closet. It's very comfortable and I feel confident and sexy in it. It's also made in West Africa which I love. It's like wearing a piece of home with me wherever I go. I love wearing the pieces together or as separates for a fun look.”
3. Kayode Co New York Sade Pave Africa Earrings
Miller-Powell says her Sade Pave Africa earrings hold some sentimental value. “My good friend Kayode is the designer and passed away two years ago. So whenever I wear this piece it's a reminder of a great friendship and a representation of my homeland Africa. To wear anything from Africa completes me.”
4. Little Black Dress from House of CB
“I think every woman needs a black dress in her closet. It is a must. When you're not sure what to wear it's the answer to all your problems. I love this fitted knee-length option, it can be worn on any occasion.”
5. Pregnancy pillow
Her pregnancy pillow is also a must-have. “I am reusing the one from my first pregnancy. I can't live without it. Sleeping becomes uncomfortable when pregnant. It provides some of comfort,” explained Miller-Powell.
