My Forever Five: Nicole McLaren Campbell

Powerful, determined, and mentally resilient, the sheer strength of educator and motivational speaker Nicole McLaren Campbell inspires audiences to overcome hurdles in their own lives. But it's her sense of style that piqued our interest! Today Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) peels back the layers of McLaren Campbell's closet as she shares pieces that are near and dear to her.

Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM

“...is the bag for me, I've had it for five years and it looks the same! It's my work bag, my beach bag, and it comes with a detachable wristlet/pouch that I carry alone if I can't be bothered with carrying a tote. It's literally never full — it holds my laptop, my chargers, my Goal Accelerator Planner (which is large!), and it's been with me through many airports, beach trips, work days — I just love it.”

Jeffrey Campbell Clear Wedges

These are Campbell's go-to because they go with every outfit, and are comfortable while giving her just 5ft-2in frame the extra height she needs.

John Hardy Classic Chain Hammered Studs

These are the ultimate everyday earrings. They are a mix of 18-karat gold and handcrafted sterling silver so they pair well with Campbell's other jewellery no matter what, and are perfect for a dressy occasion or casual days. “These are a gift from my husband. So they are extra-special for me,” Campbell told TSF.

AG Jeans Legging Ankle

“I love my AG jeans because they're edgy and versatile, so I can dress them up with a nice top or I can wear them with a T and belt, throw on some heels and I'm ready. I've had them for four years, countless washes, and they just look the same.”

Roberto Coin Love Letter N Pendant w/Diamonds

“My bestie gifted me this twice because I lost the first one. Now I guard this one! I love it because it just reminds me of how much I love myself, like, 'hey, Nicole, you are awesome' kinda vibe, plus it goes with everything. It's the cutest!”