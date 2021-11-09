November Colour Series: Orange

Fashion trends are always changing, but the colour that keeps coming back this time of year? Orange. The shade is bold; wear it, and you are bound to make a statement wherever you go. Loud Fashion Managing Director Doneisha Johnson says orange is the 'it' colour right now, and her boutique has an array of outfits, complete with curated accessories, that are sure to pop.

From jumpsuits to dresses, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has rounded up a handful of orange outfits to use as a guide. Even if your schedule mostly involves staying home, it's the perfect time to experiment with and embrace this seasonal shade.