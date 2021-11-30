November Colour Series: Gold

Flounces and frills in gold silk faille are at the fore of the Greta Constantine Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Based on their fascination with arguably fashion's biggest night out, the Met Gala, Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong have crafted a collection that captures the glamorous spirit of the event.

The attention paid to details — Look 19, we imagine, took hours to create — and an array of playful silhouettes make for an appealing collection. Of the 21 looks, only one lacks the signature embellishment — though the white silk wool blazer and gold colour block box-pleat pant oozes sophistication and is perfect for NYE. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF)strikes gold!