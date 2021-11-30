November Colour Series: Gold

November Colour Series: GoldTuesday, November 30, 2021
|
Flounces and frills in gold silk faille are at the fore of the Greta Constantine Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Based on their fascination with arguably fashion's biggest night out, the Met Gala, Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong have crafted a collection that captures the glamorous spirit of the event.
The attention paid to details — Look 19, we imagine, took hours to create — and an array of playful silhouettes make for an appealing collection. Of the 21 looks, only one lacks the signature embellishment — though the white silk wool blazer and gold colour block box-pleat pant oozes sophistication and is perfect for NYE. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF)strikes gold!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy