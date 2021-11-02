November Colour Series: Pink

November Colour Series: PinkTuesday, November 02, 2021
|
Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF ) is calling it.
Three colours that will distract us from the chillier climes of the upcoming holiday season are pink, yellow, and orange. These shades dominated the catwalks of Versace, Prada, and Gucci this season and are the perfect way to inject some colour into your wardrobe.
We've hit up a few Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out participants for some style inspo, and since we're still reeling from 'Pink-tober' we're kicking off the colour series with Soignée Boutique's top pink looks from its Anniversary Collection which dropped last Saturday. The online boutique fronted by entrepreneur Sushana Cole operates in concert with its ultra-fab, all-pink spot The Shana Cole Collection in Half-Way-Tree.
Soignée Boutique
Website: shopstrictly4motivation.com
IG: @soigneebyshanacole
Some items available locally at The Shana Cole Collection, Shop #12, 8 Hillview Avenue.
