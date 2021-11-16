November Colour Series — Red

Few would dispute that red is the most festive of colours; in fact, Pantone Colour Institute called Flame Scarlet the most fashionable shade of red for this fall. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) recommends, however, that you not limit your choice to one shade. Why? Simply put, there are way too many different tones and hues of red to indulge in!

This show-stopping colour is also the perfect foil for luxurious fabrics like lace, silk, velvet, and chiffon. Now that we have your full attention, TSF reckons these red 'fits from Keneea Linton Designs might just get you in the holiday spirit.