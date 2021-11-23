November Colour Series: Yellow

November Colour Series: YellowTuesday, November 23, 2021
You may have noticed that men's socks aren't quite what they used to be. Think back: For ages socks were simply garments used to cover the feet. They were typically made in mundane neutrals and were rarely seen. Now, socks are no longer an afterthought; they have become the star of the show! That's right, if you're looking to elevate your style game plus inject colour into your wardrobe, your sock drawer is a great place to start! And BoxoSox — Jamaica's first socks subscription box service — has a variety of styles to try in the colour of the moment: Yellow.
Bright, bold, retro-themed socks with funky contrast heels and cap toes abound at BoxoSox. The premium socks subscription service provider says its mission is to make men feel special all year round. The idea was born at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic but took a year to become a reality. Since its launch BoxoSox has designed several boxes, many tailored to special occasions.
The latest offering, the 'Just Keep on Walking' box, was specially curated for International Men's Day (celebrated on November 19), but also makes for an excellent Christmas gift.
Whether you put on your socks before or after your trousers, wear them to the office, or with casual 'fits, a great pair of socks truly completes the look. Try a pair or two from BoxoSox.club's catalogue, and step out in style.
