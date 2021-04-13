Fashion: Printed Approval

Fabric forms the foundation of the brand Sonya Muschett has built.

MalkiaxSRM — a line of African clothing for the discerning fashionista — is all about a joyous approach to dressing with the use of vibrant colours and eclectic prints.

Inspired by her love of vibrant African prints, the one-time boutique owner decided to launch the fashion line in 2019. “I had a clothing store a few years ago, but I ended up closing the business, as I lost the drive,” Muschett told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF). “I did not want to continue selling clothing that other stores had... I wanted to be able to produce unique pieces with vibrant prints that allowed me to be actively involved in the creation process from start to finish.”

Now the young designer, who says she has always had an entrepreneurial mindset and ran a party planning and rental service during college, is at the two-year mark of her business and sees light at the end of the tunnel.

Muschett has found satisfaction in preserving centuries-old techniques by employing modern techniques. And as the brand evolved, the free-flowing tailoring that has quickly become the designer's signature has now been extended to include more structured silhouettes.

Strike a sartorial note in one of MalkiaxSRM's skater dresses. Or opt for a romper which is just as easy to wear to the beach as it is to brunch or dinner. And, if you're looking to combine sophistication with femininity look no further than the Banou complete with billowing skirt.

All pieces are designed by Muschett and handmade with fabrics imported primarily from Ghana and Nigeria by a local seamstress.

IG: shopmalkiaxsrm

Website: malkiaxsrm.com