RSVP: It's Wedding Season!Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|
As women rush to RSVP wedding invitations that came in during the pandemic, Soignée Boutique CEO Sushana Cole has taken a cue from the stunning Hanifa Official gown she wore to an event early this year, and has curated a lookbook signalling that wedding season is back again.
Boasting cools shades of mint, and evening-appropriate deep blues and greens, the selection from Soignée is perfect for tropical destinations and beach ceremonies. Meanwhile, airy fabrics like chiffon are great for those nuptials that will wrap before 6:00 pm, and elevated materials such as crepe and sequins will have you elegant in cocktail attire. Whether you prefer a printed mini, a backless jumpsuit, or a design with balloon sleeves, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has found the best wedding-guest dresses that can be worn with long after wedding season is over. Get the look.
Soignée Boutique
Website: shopstrictly4motivation.com
IG: @soigneebyshanacole
Some items available locally at The Shana Cole Collection, Shop #12, 8 Hillview Avenue
