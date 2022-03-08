Tanaania — What's In My Make-Up Bag?Tuesday, March 08, 2022
|
Tanaania Tracey, social media personality
Ever wonder what beauty items Tanaania Tracey uses to stay flawless? From daily essentials to top-shelf skincare saviours, celebs are sharing their make-up must-haves.
Though Tracey admits she hardly does her make-up — she prefers the gifted hands of pro make-up artist Jermaine Palmer — she loves a flawless beat and sticks to the products that work for her. She trusts NARS for foundation and concealer, Colourpop for lipgloss, and Urban Decay to set the look in place.
Here are some of her faves...
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Travel Spray
Because having her fave fragrance at hand is Tracey's 'Hot Gyal' #1 rule!
ColourPop So Juicy Plumping Lipgloss — Fly Like Me
Tracey's everyday make-up look? Fresh-faced, brows on point with a pretty lip gloss — preferably her fave ColourPop So Juicy gloss.
Disposable spoolie
If you're familiar with Tracey, you'll know she is never without her lash extensions. However, the sought-after beauty treatment requires a bit of upkeep. She's found that brushing lashes daily — perhaps during her morning and nightly skincare routines — prevents tangling and keeps lashes looking freshly done.
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Tracey's flawless face starts with a well-hydrated canvas, prepped with the MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Colourpop So Juicy Plumping Lipgloss — Fly Like Me
“My lips have to pop!”
NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation — Marquises + MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation — NW43
Tracey's secret to a flawless make-up base? A light layer of the NARS foundation, set well with MAC's Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation.
Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder in Honey
One thing that will catch you slipping up in a photo is using the wrong setting powder shade and the dreaded camera flash leaving your face a powdery mess. That's why this powder remains an influencer fave; it brightens without leaving a white-cast and is flashback-free.
Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer — Dark
After laying a flawless base, Tracey likes to warm up the face for a perfectly sun-kissed complexion.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Because what's the point of having a beat face if it doesn't last?
Listerine Mouthwash Travel Size
What's the point of having perfect make-up if your breath isn't fresh?
Tanaania in 8
1.
Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look
Tanaania: I keep it natural. No make-up, just moisturiser, a fresh set of fusion lashes, microbladed brows and gloss!
2.
TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?
Tanaania: Never! Unless my make-up artist Jermaine is unavailable.
3.
TSD: If you could leave the house with only ONE make-up product, which would it be?
Tanaania: Fusion lashes
4.
TSD: Share your best beauty tip/trick/hack
Tanaania: Microblading and fusion lashes will change your life!
5.
TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone
Tanaania: A Beautyblender make-up sponge
6.
TSD: What are your favourite high-end brands?
Tanaania: NARS, MAC, and Urban Decay 7.
TSD: What are your favourite drugstore brands?Tanaania: Juvia's Place!
8.
TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?
Tanaania: Jermaine Palmer (@jpalmua)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy