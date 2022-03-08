Tanaania — What's In My Make-Up Bag?

Tanaania Tracey, social media personality

Ever wonder what beauty items Tanaania Tracey uses to stay flawless? From daily essentials to top-shelf skincare saviours, celebs are sharing their make-up must-haves.

Though Tracey admits she hardly does her make-up — she prefers the gifted hands of pro make-up artist Jermaine Palmer — she loves a flawless beat and sticks to the products that work for her. She trusts NARS for foundation and concealer, Colourpop for lipgloss, and Urban Decay to set the look in place.

Here are some of her faves...

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Travel Spray

Because having her fave fragrance at hand is Tracey's 'Hot Gyal' #1 rule!

ColourPop So Juicy Plumping Lipgloss — Fly Like Me

Tracey's everyday make-up look? Fresh-faced, brows on point with a pretty lip gloss — preferably her fave ColourPop So Juicy gloss.

Disposable spoolie

If you're familiar with Tracey, you'll know she is never without her lash extensions. However, the sought-after beauty treatment requires a bit of upkeep. She's found that brushing lashes daily — perhaps during her morning and nightly skincare routines — prevents tangling and keeps lashes looking freshly done.

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Tracey's flawless face starts with a well-hydrated canvas, prepped with the MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation — Marquises + MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation — NW43

Tracey's secret to a flawless make-up base? A light layer of the NARS foundation, set well with MAC's Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation.

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder in Honey

One thing that will catch you slipping up in a photo is using the wrong setting powder shade and the dreaded camera flash leaving your face a powdery mess. That's why this powder remains an influencer fave; it brightens without leaving a white-cast and is flashback-free.

Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer — Dark

After laying a flawless base, Tracey likes to warm up the face for a perfectly sun-kissed complexion.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Because what's the point of having a beat face if it doesn't last?

Listerine Mouthwash Travel Size

What's the point of having perfect make-up if your breath isn't fresh?

Tanaania in 8

1.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look

Tanaania: I keep it natural. No make-up, just moisturiser, a fresh set of fusion lashes, microbladed brows and gloss!

2.

TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?

Tanaania: Never! Unless my make-up artist Jermaine is unavailable.

3.

TSD: If you could leave the house with only ONE make-up product, which would it be?

Tanaania: Fusion lashes

4.

TSD: Share your best beauty tip/trick/hack

Tanaania: Microblading and fusion lashes will change your life!

5.

TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone

Tanaania: A Beautyblender make-up sponge

6.

TSD: What are your favourite high-end brands?

Tanaania: NARS, MAC, and Urban Decay 7.

TSD: What are your favourite drugstore brands?Tanaania: Juvia's Place!

8.

TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?

Tanaania: Jermaine Palmer (@jpalmua)