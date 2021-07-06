Fashion: The Perfect KingstonFit

This summer finally looks promising after what seemed like endless limitations to social life with little to no events to attend. Many people are now victims of quarantine weight and in need of getting back in shape.

No better time, we reckon, to pay closer attention to KingstonFit, an activewear line that came to the attention of the Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) desk early last year courtesy of freelance model and digital marketer Kellon Williams.

Williams launched her activewear line, KingstonFit, in April 2020, after discovering that luxury gym wear was not being manufactured locally. High time, she deduced, for the local market to deliver chic, comfortable and, importantly, affordable activewear. Why should everything be imported? Why indeed!

The 28-year-old assigned herself the role of designer, contracted a manufacturing house in Kingston to handle the assemblage and debuted her first collection of sports bras, tank tops, leggings, capris and biker shorts. Her second collection launched in November 2020 and is called Papaya, featuring said pieces of the fitness wear in neon orange and black.

Using tricot, nylon and cotton sourced overseas Williams informs TSF that the brand was created to help with body positivity whilst maintaining comfort and beauty.