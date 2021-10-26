Fashion: TSO Stylish Steals

Amongst the most exciting aspect of our annual shopping extravaganza — Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out — are the deals scored over the three-day event. The feeling of finding items you've always wanted, at discounted prices, is like no other. But, with a limited window [think: c urfew] to shop this year, finding those gems may be harder than usual. Not to worry, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has been scouring the racks for the best items at great prices.

For the fashion lover, our team has curated a TSF-approved wardrobe with trendy pieces from Ammar's. And if you're a lover of fine fragrances, the selection at American Jewellery Co Ltd is quite good; its jewellery options are even better. And for the accessories junkie, Closet Cloud is the place to shop. PS: The latest Clarks there are in a variety of colours that'll make you want them all.

Get inspired and get shopping!

Models: Genille Scott & Renaldo Francis