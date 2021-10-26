Fashion: TSO Stylish Steals

Fashion: TSO Stylish StealsTuesday, October 26, 2021
|
Amongst the most exciting aspect of our annual shopping extravaganza — Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out — are the deals scored over the three-day event. The feeling of finding items you've always wanted, at discounted prices, is like no other. But, with a limited window [think: c urfew] to shop this year, finding those gems may be harder than usual. Not to worry, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has been scouring the racks for the best items at great prices.
For the fashion lover, our team has curated a TSF-approved wardrobe with trendy pieces from Ammar's. And if you're a lover of fine fragrances, the selection at American Jewellery Co Ltd is quite good; its jewellery options are even better. And for the accessories junkie, Closet Cloud is the place to shop. PS: The latest Clarks there are in a variety of colours that'll make you want them all.
Get inspired and get shopping!
Models: Genille Scott & Renaldo Francis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy