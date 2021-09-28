Oscar de la Renta once famously said, “Silk does for the body what diamonds do for the hand.” And for over 4,000 years silk has held the position as the queen of textiles.

Jamaican-blooded former runway model My-Cherie Haley, who has been in the fashion industry for over 20 years, took a leap of faith in 2019 by quitting her corporate job in the hospitality industry to start her fashion label Viva La Silk. The Texas-based womenswear brand specialises in silk pieces with a tie-and-dye spin that fuses Jamaican and American culture. Haley says, “I've always had an infinite love for silk scarves and headwraps. When I was a young girl, it was a tradition for my mother to style my hair and then wrap it with a silk scarf to maintain the style for school the next day. Each piece from Viva La Silk is designed and hand-dyed, in Austin, Texas; the Jamaican influence comes from the vibrancy and happiness of my mother's family who resides in Kingston, Mandeville and Montego Bay.”

Haley said her goal was to keep her family's legacy alive through art whilst sharing the Caribbean's culture and history. In 2020, Viva La Silk's summer collection consisting of kaftans, pants sets, kimonos, scarves and veils, in a variety of prints and tie-dye patterns, was featured in Forbes's Holiday Gift Guide as “Best Clothing You Can Wear Now and for Future Travels”. The brand's latest collection, Fortuna Gold, features a deep golden yellow that Haley created to inspire hope”. Optimism is what the world needs now more than ever. As 'Viva' refers to long life, I encourage women to dare to be bold in Fortuna Gold today!” she said.

