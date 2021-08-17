Fashion: Yours Truly Rochele

Fashion: Yours Truly RocheleTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
It's the season of warm tones, sultry silhouettes and travel — be it local or overseas — and Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) suggests adding a few pieces from local resort label, Yours Truly Rochele, to your wardrobe. The label, fronted by fashion designer Rochele Spencer, communicates a classic and effortless style with its latest drop The Sienna Escape — spotlighting monokinis, jumpsuits and kimonos.
Spencer — who won the local fashion competition Mission Catwalk in 2018 and has been honing her skills and developing new lines since wowing the judges and audience with her spectacular Utopia Garden collection — told TSF that she, like many others, was forced to transition from brick and mortar to an online platform as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There were quite a few bumps along the way but she's proud to share that her website is up and running, affording her designs worldwide distribution. “I am looking forward to seeing the brand carving out its own definitive niche globally,” said Spencer.
Yours Truly Rochele
Email: yourstrulyrochele@gmail.com
Website: yourstrulyrochele.com
IG: @yourstruly_rochele
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy