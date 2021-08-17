Fashion: Yours Truly Rochele

It's the season of warm tones, sultry silhouettes and travel — be it local or overseas — and Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) suggests adding a few pieces from local resort label, Yours Truly Rochele, to your wardrobe. The label, fronted by fashion designer Rochele Spencer, communicates a classic and effortless style with its latest drop The Sienna Escape — spotlighting monokinis, jumpsuits and kimonos.

Spencer — who won the local fashion competition Mission Catwalk in 2018 and has been honing her skills and developing new lines since wowing the judges and audience with her spectacular Utopia Garden collection — told TSF that she, like many others, was forced to transition from brick and mortar to an online platform as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There were quite a few bumps along the way but she's proud to share that her website is up and running, affording her designs worldwide distribution. “I am looking forward to seeing the brand carving out its own definitive niche globally,” said Spencer.

Yours Truly Rochele

Email: yourstrulyrochele@gmail.com

Website: yourstrulyrochele.com

IG: @yourstruly_rochele