Vows: #TaylorMeToRodway

What started off as a school romance, 12 years ago at Excelsior High, matured into a declaration of love on Wednesday, March 17, when Tashauna Taylor and Donswell Rodway were joined in holy matrimony. The one-time high school sweethearts literally took their romance up the road to Pollyanna Caterers & Banqueters.

The proposal came at (you guessed it) Carib 5 where the two would have no doubt watched many a movie. This time the majority of movie watchers were close family and friends. It was, according to Tashauna, “everything I dreamed of and more!.. I did the ugly cry... He's a keen listener as I had told him that when he was ready to propose, I wanted all my friends and family to be there”.

Her nearest and dearest would convene once again, two years later, to watch as she was escorted up the aisle by her mum Michelle Brown to the strains of I Found Love by BeBe and CeCe Winans. Tashauna was picture-perfect in a Helen G Bridal gown that featured a sequinned flora applique bodice and flounced ballgown skirt. Her bouquet comprised white roses with a whisper of baby's breath. Waiting patiently at the altar was her bridegroom, dressed in MCR Tailor suiting. Reverend Horace O Aiken was the officiant.

The reception followed in spectacular style with Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo signalling the arrival of the bridal party, while Joseph Stepper's Wife announced the newly-weds.

Handling the MC duties was Latoya Scott-Mullings, who invited the couple to open the dance floor. This they did to Eric Benét's Spend My Life With You featuring Tamia, and Vybz Kartel's Come Home.

Dinner catered by the staff at Pollyanna Caterers & Banqueters followed, ahead of speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered red velvet cake, and post-reception COVID-restricted celebrations.

The couple honeymooned at Royalton Blue Waters, Falmouth.