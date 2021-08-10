Vows: Cheers to a Lifetime of Love

If cooking is love made visible Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) would like to suggest that the chicken alfredo main, prepared jointly by Janelle Waugh and Matthew Williams, not only tantalised their palates but tugged at their respective heartstrings.

Of note is that the wedding cake they both cut on their Saturday, June 19, wedding day was a healthy fusion of banana and carrot...

But let's rewind. It was a church convention that actually brought the two together. Numbers were exchanged and they kept in touch. “We remained friends with a bit of distance for a few years,” shared Matthew. “We nearly lost our connection and I whispered to God, 'If she's the one, then bring her back into my life.' At university, we had to work together on a committee and that kept our friendship going. As an occasional treat, I would cook meals for myself and my friends and post the dishes on my stories.”

One day Janelle invited herself to the cooking session. “From that day,” relates Matthew, “our friendship bloomed. Janelle would pick me up a few days from campus for us to travel to convention... throughout the time, we realised there was a mutual attraction. Was this His response to my whisper?” It appeared so!

Their beautiful journey of faith, in God and each other, led to a surprise engagement followed by an exchange of wedding vows at the Church of God of Prophecy officiated by Bishop Dr Junior Ralston Headlam.

The garden-themed décor was handled by Melmay Complete Wedding Solutions a company owned by the bride's mother.

Emotions were high as the bride's parents Timon and Melonia Waugh and nephew Jethro Waugh walked her up the aisle to Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle.

Janelle looked like a princess in her garden, beautiful in an ivory mermaid gown with flower-detailed lace overlay and tulle skirt underlay from Melmay Complete Wedding Solutions. A garland of white roses atop her head completed the look. In lieu of a bouquet she clutched a painting. There were no bouquets! Paintings were done by the bride and bridesmaids. The aim was for the ceremony to reflect the couple's interests as best as possible. The bride studied art and was determined to make the day uniquely theirs.

The cocktail reception took place inside the church hall where 'Lady Glene' handled the formalities that included the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered wedding cake by Oh Gee's Confections and Bake Me Happy Ja, the couple's first dance as husband and wife to So In Love by Dean Samuels featuring Chris Lowe and Patricia Shirley, and the father-daughter dance to Papa San's Church House .

The couple enjoyed a five-day stay at Royalton Blue Waters, Montego Bay before travelling to Lashings Boutique Hotel & Villas, Treasure Beach for their second honeymoon.

