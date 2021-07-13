Vows: Flickers of Happily Ever After

Gracefiire Candles principal Tasmarie Whitelocke and photographer Mikhail Nation are still basking in the aftermath of their black and white nuptials, which took place on Friday, June 4, at Day O' Plantation Restaurant & Bar, Fairfield Road, Montego Bay.

“We both grew up in the Mount Salem Open Bible Church where we became best friends and by 2020 were dating,” Tasmarie shares with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV). “Our attraction isn't what kept us together despite how strong it was, but the instinctual pull that no matter the storm we faced we were meant for each other.” she added. Their resolve to endure life's challenges led to a proposal a year later on January 9, 2021, at Pineapple Beach, Montego Bay. The proposal might have caught Tasmarie off guard; the photo shoot, however, elicited a smile. Her husband-to-be was after all, a photographer!

There would be an impressive roll call of four photographers and a videographer on hand to capture the exchange of vows officiated by Reverend Gary and witnessed by immediate family members and close friends.

The rustic black and white décor created by Marcus Clarke enhanced the intimacy of the ocassion. Memorable moments included the bride's show-stopping arrival in an off-the-shoulder sequinned Cinderella-style gown with a custom-made cape veil from Amahle by Sasheena Douglas. White high-top All-Star Converse sneakers completed the look. Her bridegroom was smart in a three-piece black and white suit.

The reception took the format of a cocktail party, with the bridal party setting the chillaxed mood with their lively entrance to Patoranking's My Woman , My Everything featuring Wande Coal, followed by the newly-weds' to Joseph Stepper's Wife.

Mr & Mrs Mikhail Nation immediately moved to the dance floor for their 'official' first dance which segued to the parents'.

Master of ceremonies was Shane Gillette, who guided the couple through the unveiling and cutting of the black forest cake and cupcake tower by Zenaide Whittley of Sweet Zen Bake Shoppe. Toasts followed ahead of dinner.

The groom's vote of thanks signalled the end of a perfect affair. Guests took the opportunity to personally congratulate the newly-weds and immortalised the event with personal photos prior to their departure.

Tasmarie and Mikhail enjoyed a brief honeymoon at Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, Salt Coopers, Runaway Bay.