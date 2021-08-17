Vows: For All Time

“The theme of our wedding was simply the union of everything we love about each other. We both love the water, hence why we opted for a beach ceremony followed by a poolside reception. Blue and pink are our favourite colours.” — Victoria and Zachary Whervin

Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) loves everything about this wedding, from the intrigue of the first encounter seven years prior at a friend's birthday party hosted at Putt N Play Amusement Park, to Zachary's own confession demonstrating his dexterity around the wheel of the bumper car “like any kid my age would have done”. It's fair to deduce that there were quite a few collisions. Non-stop laughter which ensued after each bump would become the hallmark of their relationship sprinkled with happy moments which slowly developed into an endless supply of love.

Zachary's proposal on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Bamboo Beach Club, Trelawny, was met with an emphatic “Yes!” by Victoria. “I knew that he was my soulmate”, she informed TSV .

Indeed, the date set for their wedding, notably, Monday, July 19, 2021, was significant: Zachary was born on the 6th day and Victoria on the 13th day, hence 19!

One month after the proposal and with her bridegroom waiting for her at the altar at Piper's Cove Resort, Runaway Bay, Victoria made her entrance on the arm of dad Milton Shirley. Michael Jackson's For All Time heralded her arrival. She was effortlessly glam in a long-sleeved lace figure-hugging dress that featured a lace bodice boat neck and sweetheart bust line.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Michael Campbell.

The reception was as the newly-weds desired. “To be surrounded by the people who love and support us (virtually and physically) was as overwhelming as it was beautiful.”

The groom's father, Winston Whervin, handled the role of master of ceremonies with aplomb. Memorable moments included Stacy Lattisaw & Johnny Gill's Perfect Combination that signalled the arrival of Mr & Mrs Zachary Whervin, the cutting of the Stacy Ann Zodge/@zodgepassionforpastries black forest cake and their first dance as husband and wife to a mash-up of dancehall dances from the 2000s till now, ending with Laa Lee's Dirt Bounce.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Hotel Riu Montego Bay.