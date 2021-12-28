Vows: Forever Love

A damaged phone screen brought Michelle Williams and Donovan Pusey together. “His company Technology Plus was recommended to me and his name was given as the point person,” related Michelle to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

The phone was fixed but Donovan was shrewd enough to get her telephone number (ostensibly to ensure excellent post-customer-service). Let's just say that there were frequent calls! A relationship developed and a date was set for cocktails at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. Soon they were in a committed relationship. A few years later that relationship was further solidified when the two welcomed a son, Theophilus, on August 19, 2020.

Donovan's proposal came a month after on Michelle's birthday, September 20.

A year later on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at The Holy Cross Catholic Church in Half-Way-Tree, would come the exchange of wedding vows.

Reflecting on their day Michelle recalls her dashing bridegroom waiting for her at the altar.

“He wore white, a white three-piece suit with a gold tie. Our groomsmen cut dashing figures in beige suits with gold piping as they escorted the bridesmaids, who were beautifully styled in white off-the-shoulder dresses.

“As the final strains of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason were heard I took a deep breath to steady my nerves. I knew my song, I Found Love by BeBe and CeCe Winans would be played next and that I would be making my way up the aisle then. I was thankful to have my parents Kevin and Dana Oldfield-Williams for support. It truly was magical. The wedding ceremony was officiated by Father Rohan Tulloch.

“From the church, we travelled to the reception which was held inside the ballroom of Pollyanna Caterers. Terri Jamaica Wedding/@terrievents handled decor duties. She did a great job of enhancing the venue by draping it in gold and white.”

Other highlights shared with TSV included the newly-weds' and the bridal party's entrance to 24K Magic by Bruno Mars, the formidable handling by emcee Maria Mutidjo, the tasty supper and of course, the intimacy of the affair.

The newly-weds later enjoyed a mini-moon at the R Hotel Kingston.

