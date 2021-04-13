Vows: Holding On To Love

A Christmas party held at Port Royal was where Oshane Robinson met Chenee Russell.

“We were at the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) Christmas party in 2016,” Oshane informs Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) , revealing the immediate connection he felt with her. He wasn't wrong! The two developed a friendship that would over time blossom into love.

The proposal came three years after their initial encounter and took place at the Atlanta Botanical Garden after a carefully orchestrated mini vacay that included a botanical show.

“We went to the garden and were headed towards the rainforest section when I heard 'our song' On Day One being sung,” Chenee relates. “... what followed remains a blur... in fact, I completely forgot all that I was told to do because I was so nervous... I do, however, remember saying 'Yes!'”

The countdown begins...

The initial date of August 23 was changed to December 27, 2020, as a result of Oshane's surgery

Wedding planner: Canvassed Moments

Theme: Rustic Colours: Emerald, Blush and Gold

Photos: Chris Colyard Photography

Here comes the bride...

The sound of When God Made Youby Newsong and Natalie Grant signalled the bride's arrival at the University of the West Indies Chapel at Mona. Chenee was picture-perfect in a white Maggie Sottero strapless mermaid beaded gown from Bliss Bridal. Her all-white cascading bouquet of orchids, carnations, roses and baby's breath completed the flawless look. She was escorted to her bridegroom who was smartly attired in a three-piece dark emerald green suit from Spencer's Tailoring by her mum Marlene Payton. Pastor Michael Gordon was the officiant.

The reception...

The rustic-themed celebration took place on the roof at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort & Spa. Rains delayed the start, but did little to damper the enthusiasm as guests made use of the Photos Affair JA booth area to take photos that would be framed and used on the tables and thereafter as souvernirs.

Afro B's Drogba ' Joanna ' signalled the arrival of the bridal party, while Nobody by DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi, and Wife by Joseph Stepper announced the newly-weds.

Handling the formalities was Ryan Dixon who did a fantastic job entertaining the guests and keeping the energy levels high.

The first dance to I Found Love by BeBe and CeCe Winans and Savage Love by Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685 had guests laughing uncontrollably when Chenee accidentally twisted Oshane's hand (recent surgery had been done on that hand and had threatened to once again postpone the ceremony).

MC Ryan Dixon hosted a clash between the newly-weds where they were asked to select songs that could be used to answer specific questions. Chenee emerged the winner.

The evening continued with the unveiling of the two-tiered vanilla and fruitcake by Forever Sweet Ja and dinner catered by Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa. The evening ended with guests partying to the juggling of deejay Ramon.

The couple spent their honeymoon at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa.