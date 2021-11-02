Vows: Love Holds Us Together

“ We met through social media three years ago. I sent him the first DM! I was intrigued by what I saw on his IG page. He seemed cool and I thought I would get to know him. He answered and didn't leave me on read. The conversation was easy and light. We've not stop talking since!” — Dr Imani Caldwell-Dawkins to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) about her husband Aldane Dawkins

The two would exchange wedding vows three years later on Sunday, October 3 at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay.

Here's their journey to the altar as told by Imani.

“I was in my last year of university at the time and he was living in Montego Bay. Aldane would come to Kingston and see me as often as my studies and his job would allow and I would go to MoBay on clinical rotations, as well. After completing my studies I moved to St James for work so we could be closer.

“I knew I could build a life with him very early on in our courtship. He treated me and still treats me like a queen, wasn't afraid to show his love for me and always had the utmost respect for me in everything he said and did. I could tell he had very clear intentions and I fell madly in love with him quite quickly. We had started talking about engagement and marriage a lot, but I had just had surgery and wasn't feeling so great. I was recuperating at home one day in early February of this year. He came home with a beautiful arrangement of flowers and the biggest smile on his face. He handed me the flowers and said he had something else for me. He went to where he had hidden the ring box. I was so surprised and nervous, and I fought back happy tears as he got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I happily accepted with an emphatic Yes!”

There's nothing like two people in perfect sync. There was no doubt in Aldane's mind that he had found the person. “I wanted to go through this thing called life with Imani. We discussed marriage and were on the same trajectory.”

Aldane started making discreet enquiries with her closest friends about possible ring styles and types. The requisite information in hand he went in search of the dream ring. Once secured, all that remained was the opportune moment and the availability of his friend and photographer Wayde Lynch to set up the engagement shoot. It would all come together a few weeks later in, April 2021, at Bellefield Great House & Gardens.

Happily-Ever-After

“Our wedding was magical! Our decorator Jadie Soutar executed our vision to a 'T' and went above and beyond. Our on-site coordinator Alexa Anderson worked with us from the very moment we said yes to the venue, and worked tirelessly on the day to make our dreams a reality,” shared the couple. “We even wrote our vows on the morning of our wedding which was delivered by our best man and matron of honour to be read before the ceremony, which was so special.”

The nuptials took place inside the Pavillion Terrace at Jewel Grande, where Jadie Soutar used shades of navy blue, gold and white and an aisle runner with the words “I am my beloved's, and my beloved is mine” from Song of Solomon 6:3 to create the perfect setting.

Standing patiently at the altar was the bridegroom, smart in a Sylvester's Tailoring white tuxedo with black satin lapels. The Greatest Showman Never Be Enough (Violin Cover) by Amy Lee signalled the bride's arrival on the arm of her mother Claudeth Lindo. She was a stunner in a modern satin sweetheart neckline mermaid gown altered and styled by CleeDesignz by Cara Lee. Her bouquet comprised white orchids.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Pastor Vencot Dyer.

The reception, described by the couple as beautiful, intimate and romantic, followed inside the ballroom where Jadie Soutar and her team from Plush Touch/@theplushtouch used soft blue lighting, floating candles and minimal floral arrangements on the table to enhance the space.

Handling the formalities was the groom's cousin Matthew Myers, who invited the couple to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Leona Lewis and Calum Scott's You Are The Reason.

Dinner catered by the hotel staff followed, ahead of many heartfelt toasts, the unveiling and cutting of the two-tiered vanilla cake with strawberry buttercream filling and cream cheese icing.

Formalities out of the way the newly-weds led their guests to the dance floor where the soundscape of the hotel's deejay kept all in non-stop party mode.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa.

On the Cover:

Love Holds Us Together

Newly-weds Mr & Mrs Aldane Dawkins on the steps of Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

