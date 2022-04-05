Vows: Our Journey to Love

“You are the love that came without warning; you had my heart before I could say no.” — Monique Ellis

The above words spoken by Monique Ellis to her bridegroom Abdel Campbell is a fair summation of how the two became one at the Salt Spring New Testament Church of God on December 20, 2021.

Indeed, Abdel shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) that he had no idea that love at first sight was possible until January 9, 2019, when he saw Monique. There was no doubt in his mind that she was the one! “She captured my heart (she still does), but surprisingly, I was too nervous to start a conversation with her,” he confessed.

Patience, they say, is a virtue and he was forced to exercise lots in his attempt to win her over. They would exchange numbers, ostensibly as church brother and sister. Monique was neither interested in nor ready for a relationship. His resolve? To wait!

“Hours turned into weeks and weeks into months and months turned into years. We did not talk much but I kept a close eye on her WhatsApp status. I discovered that she's big on birthdays, so stayed up until midnight just to be the first to post her on my status, thinking that she would notice that I was madly in love with her.

“Thankfully, that same month our pastor, Bishop Carl Wisdom, started virtual prayer meetings where we would join twice daily.

“I never missed a session because I knew Monique would be there. This caused us to draw closer and closer, even though she did not realise it. I oftentimes used the prayer meetings as an excuse to message her. She lives and pastors in Mandeville so I would make it my point of duty to check up on her... She would remain oblivious to the fact that I was deeply in love with her!” he said.

“I do know that we became friends and exchanged SMS and WhatsApp messages; that's all it was for me. I was never interested in a relationship,” was Monique's explanation to TSV before adding, “I just knew that he was that friend that was always there and I never saw him as anything else. Yes, we would often challenge each other on the Bible and prayed together.

“He was very easygoing, so I took advantage of it and vented whenever I had an issue… I did not even realise that we were growing together.

“In 2019, I started my master's degree and he was right there to the very end. There were days when I wanted to throw in the towel. He'd be right there cheering me on. I remember on December 7, 2020, when I finished my final paper he told me that he was 'still waiting'.

In my ignorance I asked what he was waiting on. He reminded me that he was waiting for me as he wanted to get to know me more.

“If you know me, you know that I don't delete messages. It was about a week later that I sat down and scrolled through the many messages that we had shared when I found his message sent on April 29, 2019, at 5:08 pm. I was shocked, my heart melted, and I was left speechless. I mean who on earth would sit around and wait on someone for two years without a promise? Only Abdel Campbell!

“His wait was not in vain. I was already talking to the Lord about him. Again!”

Abdel would have to wait a little longer; Monique did not respond to his message until January 27, 2021 (his birthday).

On June 28, 2021, five months after Monique gave Abdel an answer he asked for her hand in marriage and she said, “Yes!” Six months later they would become husband and wife.

Here comes the bride

Monique made her way up the aisle on the arm of dad Victor Ellis to the strains of Maurette Brown Clark's The One He Kept For Me , which was sung by Kamesha Foster. She struck an elegant note in a Beach V-Neck Mermaid lace appliqué sleeveless sweep train bridal gown.

The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Dr Roy Notice.

The reception

Finally husband and wife, it was now time to celebrate! The hall of the St John's Methodist church was transformed into a charming space dominated by hues of gold, rose gold and white. The reception included live music courtesy of the Simplistic Band.

Master of ceremonies Reverend Leonie Samuel brought her love, energy, and laughter to the joyous occasion. On the programme too, was, Adrian Clarke aka Suga Bugs, plus, prizes and surprises for guests.

Heartfelt toasts preceeded the unveiling of the wedding cake and dinner catered by Dr Lisa Wisdom and her team.

The evening then closed with a prayer for the couple.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Royal Decameron Club Caribbean.