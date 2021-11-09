Vows: Perfect Love

There's no determining where and when Cupid's quivering arrow will land. Indeed, even at an all girls' school.

Journey with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) to Westwood High School circa 2015 where Naedine Dawson is in sixth form and, like everybody else in her class, eagerly anticipating After Jam, an event hosted by the institution that attracts sixth-form students from nearby schools. One such school is York Castle High where a certain Mark Bromfield is enrolled.

Let's just say that Cupid hit a bull's-eye when Mark approached Naedine. The two would exchange numbers that triggered an eight-month friendship that segued effortlessly into a six-year courtship that took the two from their respective high schools to the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica.

It is fair to deduce that a proposal was in the not-too-distant future. Naedine was, however, convinced that it would be difficult for Mark to surprise her.

“I always told Mark it would be hard to surprise me, but in fact he did,” Naedine told TSV. “It was November 29, 2020 and I had a girls' day out at Plantation Smokehouse, St Ann. Mark had made plans with my friend Rohalia Wallace to surprise me there,” she explained. “Mark was always the one to take me places but on that day he told me he was busy and wouldn't be able to take me. I was so disappointed. If his aim was to get me upset he had succeeded! I had no idea that he had made arrangements with my dad to take me!”

After a lovely day out with the girls, Mark showed up, dressed to the nines. He took her by the hands and escorted her to a room full of people. What followed was the perfect surprise proposal (he took the knee) and professed his love. Her response, you guessed it, was an emphatic Yes!

Their happy-ever-after climaxed in a fairy tale-themed ceremony inside the Falmouth United Church on Saturday, July 24. The bridal party (they doubled as wedding designers) used shades of melon pink and grey, which are the groom's favourite colours, to enhance the space.

Christina Perri's A Thousand Years signalled the arrival of the bridal party. Theirs was followed by that of the bride's who was escorted by proud dad Bevan Dawson, Sr to Dan & Shay's Speechless. Her Petals and Promises sleeveless ball gown with flower appliqué and beaded details made its own statement. Her bouquet comprised white roses and white hydrangeas with eucalyptus green leaves.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Tara Tyme-Campbell.

The reception took place inside the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay where guests found their assigned seats at tables decorated with high statement centrepieces of white hydrangeas, white and grey roses and melon pink peonies atop square glasses decorated with crystals and silver rhinestones.

Guests were kept in an upbeat mood from start to end with much emphasis placed on current hits like Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo played by deejay Travoy Richards; a choreographed wedding dance to Olakira's In My Maserati.

The proceedings were ably guided by Tanya Brown-Plummer and Jamar Solomon and included a hearty meal, speeches, wedding games and the cutting of the three-tiered fruit cake.

The couple enjoyed their first dance to their favourite song, John Legend's U Move, I Move featuring Jhene Aiko. The fun gauge went through the roof as the bride requested the deejay to play Joseph Stepper's Wife so she could surprise her groom. After which everyone joined the newly-weds on the dance floor and had a dance-off.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Ocean Coral Spring, Mountain Spring Bay, Trelawny.