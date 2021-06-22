Vows: Unconditional Love

The excitement was palpable on the lawns at Prospect Villa in Ocho Rios. The guests eagerly awaited the entrance of the bride and the groom; because of the couple's reputation, they knew the evening would be filled with major creative elements.

The couple worked with Melanie Miller to plan their nuptials. The ceremony took place on the lawns facing the beachfront. The arch was elegantly adorned with both lavender and white roses, eucalyptus leaves, orchid and greenery. White Chiavari chairs were placed in theatre style with a white lace runner extending from the riser. A scenic beachfront backdrop instantly provided an exotic ambience for a flower ceremony. This is the setting Dr Sandra Knight and husband Garth Anthony Swaby, business analyst, shared with their guests on May 15. The couple, who met two years ago through a mutual friend and cousin to the bride, felt an instant attraction. Both were family-oriented, great dancers, and caring and ambitious individuals who thrive on love with zero judgement.

The arrival of the bridal party was signalled by John Legend's I Found Love. The bridal party wore matching sequinned dresses in eggplant, the bride's favourite colour, and the dresses were designed by Sherri Hill. Ryan Darling's I Choose You heralded the entrance of the bride, who wore a stunning custom, sheer blush Kayture's gown with fitted bodice and a flowing gown with hand-made appliqués which were made in Paris. She was a picture of pure elegance as she was escorted by her sister Debbie Hutchinson and daughters Tifany and Makenzie. The groom, meanwhile, handsomely attired in a blush pink custom-made portal Studio suit, stood regal beside his groomsmen in similar suiting.

The ceremony...

The bride's father Reverend Lloyd Allen, who was the officiating minister, preached a powerful message and reminded the couple that they should always make their relationship top priority if they wanted their marriage to flourish. After the couple said their personal vows they participated in a flower exchange instead of the traditional exchange of rings. After they were pronounced husband and wife, the couple made their exit to sign the registry to Calum Scott's You Are The Reason.

The reception...

DJ Smoke started the cocktails with soothing music from Sade's playlist while the newly-weds and the bridal party were whisked away by their photographer to create memories. The guests were well-entertained by the witty master of ceremonies Otis Hamilton.

Shenseea and Tarrus Riley's' Lighterelicited squeals of approval as the bridesmaids entered the reception. By the time the newlyweds were expected to arrive, guests were already standing in anticipation. Wearing a mint coloured Kayture's custom-made gown with knee-high green boots the bride instantly created the lively, frisky mood she wanted to evoke for the rest of the reception. The groom, not to be outdone, wore an eggplant blazer by Studio Suits paired with well-fitted jeans, complementing the mood perfectly.

Nekeisha Barnes then entered the tastefully decorated tent, to the delight of the guests, belting out Roberta Flack's First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and segued into At Last by Etta James. Dinner, catered by Alex d' Great, was then served and the couple used this time to greet each of their guest personally. The MC, who clearly came to fulfil his assignment, asked the guests to identify their favourite songs which provided the backdrop for this portion of the affair.

After dinner, it was then time for another guest appearance from a local celebrity. Chris Martin performed some of his popular hits, ending with the crowd-pleasing I Am Big Deal.

The charity:

In lieu of gifts the couple requested their guests to donate food and clothing to their charity – HRD Teenage Home on Trafalgar Road in Kingston.

A honeymoon is planned for later.