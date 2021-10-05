Vows: We Decided on Forever

The stars were aligned in 2015 when Saneisha Parsons and Romario Francis commenced their academic career at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech). Indeed, they were both assigned to Garvey Hall and Hall F, respectively.

A platonic relationship was certainly not on Romario's mind.

“Romario noticed me from the very first week,” shares Saneisha. “He made it pretty obvious and pursued me daily.”

As time went by the feelings became mutual, and so commenced a relationship that went from orientation to graduation and culminated in a tropical waterfall-themed wedding six years later, on July 26 at Konoko Falls and Park, Ocho Rios.

“Let me tell you about the proposal,” explained an animated Saneisha. “Our good friend Nicholas Beckford's father, Booza, a photographer, requested us for a photoshoot. We had both done numerous photoshoots for him in the past, so there was no reason to suspect anything out of the ordinary even though we were told that the dress code was formal! We dressed up and arrived on September 13 at the White Witch Golf Course located on the rolling countryside of Jamaica's historic Rose Hall Estate. In the middle of the photoshoot Romario got down on one knee and proposed! Tears flooded my face. The setting was so magical. So much thought had gone into this proposal. Mine was an emphatic 'Yes!'

“The countdown to our happily-ever-after had begun. We immediately confirmed the services of Michelle Levene-Phillips of Wedding Planner Plus.”

Saneisha informed Tuesday Style Vows (TSV)that they both remained calm during the lead-up to the wedding.

Here Comes The Bride...

Guests gathered in an ivory setting that had hints of red and blush pink, on the grounds of Konoko Falls and Park, to await the ceremony. Luther Vandross's Here and Now heralded the arrival of the bridal party whilst Best Part by H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar announced the bride's arrival.

Saneisha made her entrance on an aisle runner with the message: “We decided on forever.” There was no hesitation as she, escorted by her father Sirjulal Parsons and clutching her bouquet comprising one dozen long-stemmed red roses, made her way to her bridegroom. She wore an ivory sweetheart strapless gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique

The bride-to-be who, leading up to the wedding, was the epitome of calm was suddenly overcome with emotion. “I wasn't sad, anxious, nervous or anything. I was just so overwhelmed with love and emotions, that I just started crying. I'm just happy that Romario was as emotional... it was only when we held hands that we both found our peace,” she said. Tears were soon replaced with smiles as Pastor Sheldon Anderson pronounced them husband and wife.

The couple described their vows as a magical and emotional ceremony and wondered how the reception could possibly top it. It did!

Guests were directed by the afternoon's MC Chantalle Brown to a white draped tent for the reception. An earlier light shower of rain created a cool and relaxing ambiance. The best was yet to come!

Lusty applause greeted the bridal party's show-stopping choreographed entrance to Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo. The set almost triggered a dance-off. Things settled as the newly-weds were invited to execute their first dance as husband and wife to H.E.R's Every Kind of Way.

Dinner catered by J'Carty Restaurant, Catering & Pastries followed, ahead of many heartfelt speeches, the unveiling and cutting of the two-tiered chocolate and fruitcake by the groom's father Junior Francis.

Formalities out of the way the newly-weds led their guests to the dance floor where the soundscape of DJ Drumline kept them all in non-stop party mode.

The lovebirds honeymooned at Royalton Blue Waters Resort & Spa.

Credits:

On the Cover:

We Decided on Forever

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content: Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator: Donisha Williams

Photographers: Jason Barnett of Tucson Photography & Herbert Thomas of Clean Click Media