Vows: We've Got The Love

On Saturday, February 19, the Caribbean Sea created the perfect backdrop for the celebration of love for Rebecca Merritt and Kieran Walsh with a spectacular destination wedding in Jamaica!

Their love story began when they first met each other in London through mutual friends. Rebecca was studying abroad there for the summer. Though she got Kieran's number, they didn't engage in many long conversations until she returned to the United States. They spoke daily for a few months and decided to plan a trip to the Bahamas for their first in-person “date” which lasted a whole week.

That Rebecca's mom was from Jamaica, and the fact that she'd spent many childhood summers and holidays on the island, made Jamaica the perfect choice for their second date. Indeed, the couple had spent a special time together during their visit to Port Antonio. Though it took some time for Kieran to get familiar with the nighttime sounds of Jamaican frogs and crickets instead of city sounds, Rebecca knew he was the one! Naturally, since that trip, they've spent a lot of time together visiting Jamaica.

Kieran had a plan — he organised a surprise trip, just as Rebecca's master's programme was about to come to an end and the time was approaching for her to return to Miami, where she is from and where they currently live. He took Rebecca to Morocco and proposed in the Sahara desert!

They decided that Jamaica was the ideal location for their wedding; not only was it integral to their relationship but it's also her family's home. As soon as the couple began planning the wedding, they enlisted the services of Kimberly Wong of I Do Islands to handle the wedding planning and to execute their vision.

The couple was so happy to finally gather their friends and family from around the world to the outdoor spaces of Frenchman's Cove and Norse Hill Estate for their nuptials.

The wedding ceremony was set on the beautiful beach at Frenchmen's Cove. As guests arrived, they sipped coconuts from Have a Jelly and enjoyed a light tropical caress of afternoon breeze.

Taking a nod from the venue, Chalene Roye-Myrie for Krafted by Design enhanced the natural beauty of the beach with lush tropical florals along the aisle and at the altar.

The bride walked up the aisle on the arm of her father James Merritt as You've Got the Love was played live by Tahirah & Band. Rebecca and Kieran exchanged vows during the ceremony which was officiated by Rev Diana Honeyghan.

Rebecca's wedding dress by Monique Lhuillier was perfect for the Jamaican setting. Her Krafted By Design bouquet of tropical blooms was not only exquisite but a formidable nod to Jamaica. The groom's white tuxedo jacket with black pants added sartorial elegance.

Once the ceremony was finished, guests were shuttled to Norse Hill Estate for cocktails and the wedding reception. The reception was held beneath a clear tent, draped with string lights, and enhanced by woven chandeliers. The bride and groom chose lush tropical arrangements of local florals and greenery complemented by candles for their tablescape.

At the reception, DJ Chris announced the entry of the newly-weds as the couple made their entrance through a tunnel of sparklers held by their bridal party. It was such a magical moment!

The couple offered their guests a plated culinary experience catered by the award-winning culinary duo of Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau of Summerhouse. The dessert station that featured a variety of treats including Devon House ice cream as well as the wedding cake was by Vinisha Samtani/@pieceofcakeja.

Other memorable highlights included the welcome from the father of the bride, James, to include his acknowledgement of his wife Patsy, and toasts by the maid of honour, Sydney, and the best man, Joel, highlighted their six-year relationship. After the first dance and the father-daughter dance, the bride changed into a shorter second dress by Baobab.