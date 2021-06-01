Vows: #AisleBeSmithen

Who would have thought that a scroll through old Facebook messages on November 10, 2017, would eventually lead to Leonie Haughton, product manager at One on One Educational Services Ltd, and Kenroy Smith, construction engineer, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, tying the knot on December 16, 2020?

“While going through my Facebook messages there was one that made me laugh out loud: 'So said, so done! Mission accomplished. I can't believe a fellow Adventist deleted me!' from Kenroy Smith,” Leonie shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) . “Though the message was six years old and it was like seriously late when I saw it, I responded. His immediate response floored me.

Kenroy's suggestion for them to start over seemed logical, considering he vaguely recalled the response to the Facebook message. Numbers were exchanged and a date night set. No sparks flew that night however! Indeed, they both concluded that their best bet was to remain good friends.

That decision albeit heartfelt was short-lived. The closing programme of Camp Meeting 2017 at the Kencot Seventh-day Adventist Church provided the perfect opportunity for Kenroy to suggest they revisit the idea of a relationship. The bond cemented that day would be severely tested when Leonie seized an opportunity to pursue a career in education and to teach the English language in China for 18 months creating another bump in the road.

A plan was devised to maintain the relationship as Leonie was only able to travel back home once during the time to celebrate both their birthdays and Valentine's Day.

Fortunately for them Kenroy is an irregular sleeper. This facilitated long conversations even with a 13-hour time difference. When Leonie was walking to school, Kenroy would accompany her on the phone as he drove home from work. On her way home he'd be up playing chess or reading. They were hardly apart plus, FaceTime and Whatsapp proved additional blessings.

Her return in 2019 was immediately followed by counselling with Pastor Errol Griffiths. It was time to take the relationship to the next level. The engagement took place the following year on her mum's birthday in Portie. It was the perfect ruse!

“To my surprise, Kenroy had made arrangements for a few friends to join us at Fish Dunn Falls. He also convinced me to wear a matching shirt I had brought from China with the words 'Nothing Makes Sense When We're Apart' (half the words on each shirt),” Leonie informed. “He had arranged for a photographer to meet us at 2:00 pm but the perfect opportunity presented itself whilst I was admiring the falls. I turned around just in time to see Kenroy approaching with a chessboard in which he had concealed the ring box. He popped out a box containing the engagement ring, a key, and a black chess queen. Against the roaring falls that actually provided the perfect background music, he revealed that the key was one I gave him shortly after he asked me to be his girlfriend... telling him it was the key to my heart, and that the black chess queen is because I'm his black queen. He then asked me to be his wife and I said, 'Of course!'”

The rose gold and wine red-themed wedding ceremony took place at City View Hotel.

God Bless The Broken Road by Rascal Flatts, sung by the bride, alerted all to Leonie's arrival. She made a pretty picture in a Maggie Sottero beaded back gown with tulle skirt from Bliss Bridal Boutique as she made her way to her dapper bridegroom. She was escorted by her father Gosnell Haughton.

The proceedings were officiated by Pastor Errol Griffiths.

The intimate reception continued at the same venue, where the magical view of the twinkling city lights created the perfect romantic setting for the newly-weds and their guests. Joining via Zoom were over 100 family and friends from as far as Africa and Asia. Handling formalities was Errol Martin.

Highlights included the unveiling of the cake from Kenesha Davis of J-Harmony Designs by mother of the bride Celine Haughton and cousin of the groom Marsha Smith.

Toasts were made by those physically present as well as via pre-recorded videos. The groom then surprised his bride by serenading her (back-up came from the MC) with Beres Hammond's Groovy Little Thing. There were also the traditional tossing of the bouquet and garter search ahead of a sumptuous dinner catered by the City View Hotel.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor with John Legend's All Of Me and made their departure to Sasha and Turbulence's We've Got The Love.

The couple honeymooned at the Romance Villa Suite, Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa.