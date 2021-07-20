Vows: #GETACLUE

Kerrica McGregor wed her soulmate Daniel Clue on Saturday, May 8, at City View Hotel, Bellevue, Smokey Vale.

There were several 'clues' that their chance encounter would end in a happily-ever-after. For Daniel it was the streak of red in her hair. He requested her number. Kerrica gave him her office number as a deterrent. She was single and enjoying life. The desire for a relationship and marriage was placed firmly on the back burner. He, however, remained committed to winning her over... baby steps towards friendship were taken and soon they were burning up the telephone lines.

Their first date was to the market, the second to church. “To be honest,” shared Kerrica with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV), “I was hoping he would turn down the invitation so that I could say, 'yes, you are not interested in God but you are interested in me. Gwann bout yu business!' But to my shock, he accepted the invitation.”

Daniel's proposal would follow in front of her parents. “Yes!” was her emphatic response.

A second yes would follow before family and friends as the couple exchanged vows, guided by Pastor Bruce Farrell, on the lawns of City View Hotel.

Clutching a bouquet of royal blue and white roses with baby's breath, Kerrica made her entrance to Christina Perri's A Thousand Yearsplayed by saxophonist Daniel-John Jackson escorted by her father Pastor Ransford McGregor.

For her walk up the aisle she wore a Tuscany beaded spaghetti strap gown with vintage lace details. Her cathedral veil came courtesy of Bliss Bridal Boutique.

Prior to the start of the reception, which was held at the same venue, guests were given clues to ascertain their seats.

Formalities, which were handled by Pastor Rowan Wade who did a tremendous job of keeping the guests, even those via Zoom , engaged and entertained, included the couple's first dance as husband and wife, to Good Ole Wife by Wayne Marshall, and Everytime I Close My Eyes by Kenny G & Babyface, and continued with the cutting of the two-tiered wedding cake.

Other memorable highlights included the groom's serenade of his bride with Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely on the keyboard.

The newly-weds honeymooned in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.