Vows: #TeamPowell

For Shana Kaye Watson, passenger service representative at Sangster International Airport, and Margaritaville cost controller and point of sale associate O'Jay Powell, November 20, 2021 will always have special significance, as that was the day the couple cemented their 12-year-long friendship into a lifelong commitment.

With family members bearing witness, the couple tied the knot inside the Salt Spring New Testament Church, Montego Bay, where they first met.

Tuesday Style Vows presents #TeamPowell.

Love blooms... Shana Kaye recalls

I met O'Jay at the Salt Spring New Testament Church, Montego Bay. We started as friends, but our friendship soon blossomed into a relationship. The relationship unveiled commonalities in thoughts and beliefs — especially our mutual love for Christ. I was happy. Somewhere deep down I knew this was the man God had ordained for me.

The proposal… As told by O'Jay

She didn't see it coming at all. It was December 28, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church during our church banquet and award ceremony. Aided by the church's planning committee Shana Kaye believed she was going up to collect an award.

While she was onstage, I was outside awaiting my cue, one of our favourite songs: You Are The Reason by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis. I walked up to her with a bunch of red roses in one hand and pulled the ring out of my pocket. She was speechless but eventually said, “Yes”.

Here comes the bride…

The exchange of vows took place inside the Salt Spring New Testament Church where Kayon Clarke and her team used shades of dusty rose pink and navy blue with balloons to enhance the church.

Ryann Darling's I Choose You signalled the commencement of the procession. Groomsmen, clad in grey vests with dusty rose pink ties were perfect complements to the bridesmaids who wore dusty rose pink dresses and carried circular floral bouquets.

Shane Filan's Beautiful In White heralded the bride's arrival. Shana Kaye, in an off-the-shoulder white sweetheart mermaid slim-fit gown from Twain's Bridal Boutique, and holding a bouquet of blue and pink carnation flowers, was escorted to her bridegroom by her father Ellington Watson.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverends Carl Wisdom, Alton Thelwell and Shane Gillette. Following the signing of the marriage licence, Reverend Carl Wisdom pronounced the couple husband and wife.

The reception continued at the award-winning Marguerites, in Montego Bay, the property's spectacular view of the Caribbean Sea forming the perfect backdrop.

Reverend Shane Gillette was the evening's master of ceremonies. The evening continued with heartfelt speeches, the cutting and unveiling of the two-tiered wedding cake by Shawn Sawyers and a sumptious supper. The newly-weds opened the dance floor with John Legend's Conversations in the Dark. The bouquet and garter toss signalled time for all to take the celebrations to the next level.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Riu Palace Tropical Bay Hotel, Negril.

Credits:

On the Cover:

Introducing Mr and Mrs O'Jay Powell

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator:

Donisha Williams

Photographer:

Kamar McHugh/@kamarmchughphotography