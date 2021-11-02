Trend Alert: Popping the Question to your Bridesmaids

So you've found that special someone to spend the rest of your life with. He's popped the question and, most importantly, produced the ring. It's now time to pop the question to your gal pals: “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

Wondering how you can ask them to step into those oh-so-special roles for you? Whichever way you choose to propose to your bridesmaids, make sure they know the special spot they hold in your life, and therefore also on your big day.

Today, I am highlighting one of the latest wedding trends, the bridesmaid proposal box. This is a box that opens to reveal a personal message asking a member of your squad to be a bridesmaid, and accompanied by a heartfelt gift or several small tokens.

Brides-to-be can get creative and fill the box with meaningful items that their girlfriends will love. Or secure pre-made or fully customised boxes to ask the question.

But what should you include in these packages if you'll be building them yourself?

1. A personalised note — Tell them how much they would mean to your party.

2. Personalised items — Drinkware, sweet treats, water cups, coffee mugs, Champagne flutes. These are cute, practical, and show that you put thought into the gift, instead of just having “bridesmaid” written on every product.

3. This is a good way to distribute some of your 'maids gear that you'd like them to use during the months leading up to your “I do's.”

4. A miniature bottle of their favourite beverage

5. Spa gifts — Self-care items & candles

6. Pictures of a fun memory or a card that earns a laugh

7. Sweet treats — Who doesn't love an excuse to indulge their sweet tooth every now and then?

8. Monogram make-up bags

What you put in your bridesmaid proposal box should be true to you, but it should also delight your wedding party. Add an element of wit, some with a dash of surprise and that will be treasured by your bridesmaids as a keepsake.

Last but not least, don't forget about the presentation! Deciding what to put in a bridesmaid box is important, but you should also pay attention to the appearance of the gift itself.

There's a certain excitement that takes over when someone receives an unexpected package and that's where a bridesmaid gift box comes in. I just love the bridesmaid proposal trend because it's fun, creative and meaningful!