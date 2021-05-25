Vows: #WeGotABiggerLove

Finding a soulmate was hardly on radio broadcaster Markland “Action” Edwards' playlist as he headed to Whitehouse, Westmoreland, for a road show. Love has a way, however, of showing up when you least suspect it. And show up it did in the form of banker Andrea Channer. Edwards recalls, years later, what she was wearing. A white button-down top and khaki shorts with wedges, and her natural hair combed in a bun. “I couldn't take my eyes off her,” he recounted to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) . Markland was determined to speak to her. He did! Numbers were exchanged and let's just say that his eyes remained on her...

Their engagement took place during a praise and worship session at the Shiloh Courtroom of Heaven International Ministries. They would return 70 days later on Friday, May 7 to exchange wedding vows.

The bride for her special day wowed in a Morilee sweetheart lace ivory ball gown with lace capped sleeves and an ivory cathedral veil from Helen G Bridal Boutique. She made her entrance on the arm of her mum Andrea Channer to the Etta James classic At Last sung by Carrialeisa Rushton.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Gary Harriott, moderator, United Church in Jamaica and The Cayman Island, Reverend Astor Carlyle from Webster Memorial United Church, Reverend Carlington Keen from Hellshire United, and Prophetess Deborah Elvey from Shiloh International.

Highlights included the recital of verses from Song of Solomon in the Bible; partaking of The Lord's Supper; and the couple washing each other's feet — a symbolic gesture of showing love, honour, respect and humility for each other as well as public declaration of a life of mutual service.

Award-winning gospel artiste Jermaine Edwards made a surprise appearance, to the absolute delight of the bride and the intimate family gathering who revelled in his hit songs Hallelujah and Beautiful Day.

Immediately after the ceremony there was the cake-cutting and giving of wine.

The newly-weds honeymooned at Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Montego Bay.