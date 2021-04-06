Vows: #HappiLeeHammond

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.' — Elisabeth Foley

The above quote certainly rings true for Sagicor Group Pension Administrator Gillian Lee and multimedia designer Chad Hammond who along with a cabal of friends shared 12 years of friendship in which they would traverse the country, attend parties and naturally build a solid relationship.

Little surprise that the two would soon add love to the list, which would lead to a proposal in 2018.

“An initial wedding date was set for April 25, 2020, but due to the arrival of COVID-19 we opted for a later date, thinking like so many other couples that the pandemic would 'go away'... no such luck! The date was changed to Saturday, November 14, 2020 with restrictions still in place... Our guest list was dramatically reduced. Thankfully, those not physically present were able to join via Zoom ,” recounted Gillian to Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

As if not faced with enough challenges, the week prior to the special day heralded torrential downpours. “[But] I resolved to getting married in the rain,” said Gillian.

However, fortune favours the brave and those in love, it appears, as the two woke up on their wedding day to sunny skies that would last the entire day!

Caymanas Golf & Country Club proved the perfect venue and Celena Taylor of Taylor'd Events a formidable event executor.

And so, under glorious blue skies and flanked by an intimate circle of family and friends Ronald Lee escorted his daughter up the aisle. Gillian was a stunning bride in a mermaid-style gown from Petals & Promises. Her bouquet comprised hydrangeas and roses. Reverend Eswin Haye was the marriage officiant.

The reception continued at the country club, where close friend of the bride Stephanie Hazle ably handled the formalities. Highlights included the choreographed entrance of the newly-weds to Kylie Minogue's Love At First Sight , and wedding games that kept the couple and their guests well entertained.

Toasts to the newly-weds were made by the maid of honour and best man ahead of the cutting of the Selena Wong three-tiered cake.

Emotions were high during the father-daughter and mother-son dance ahead of Gillian and Chad's turn on the dance floor to Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

The bouquet toss and groom's reply afforded just enough time for a quick dancing segment before the curfew.

A honeymoon will follow at a later date.