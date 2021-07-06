Vows: Love Over Everything

Technical Product Manager Rory-Leif McPherson and fashion designer/financial advisor Jami Spence met over a decade ago while both in their early '20s and just beginning their professional lives. Although they had a mutual friend, it was a chance encounter in 2008 when their eyes met and sparks flew. No words were exchanged at the time, but a Facebook friend request shortly after started the ball rolling.

They were from very different backgrounds but both had ambitious, entrepreneurial spirits and always learned something exciting about the other as the layers peeled away over the years. When they met, Rory was a young father pushing to advance in his career and Jami admired that. Jami meanwhile was a creative spirit navigating her way through a corporate space.

The relationship took a turn in 2016 when they welcomed their son Spencer-Rein into the world and they now had to navigate life together, as parents. This brought on a new dynamic that reintroduced the pair to each other, as they were both in this new phase of life as mature individuals. The love grew stronger and with a lot of personal development they decided on forever.

For a journey this long it was not without its trials, and trials they had, but as Rory stated in his toast to Jami at their wedding: “The trials only made our bond stronger and after each trial my love for her grew exponentially.”

Rory orchestrated a surprise proposal in December 2020, under the guise of a Christmas family photoshoot. There were tears of joy, as a relationship that truly stood the test of time finally made its way to where it was always meant to be.

Six months later, in June 2021, in a magical setting created by the bride's mum Diane Spence for DRIFT Home, they were able to bring their family together, under God, in one household. “Love Over Everything” best describes their relationship as Jami says, “We had to constantly refer to the true meaning of love to get to where we are today”.