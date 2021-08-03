Be The Best Kind Of Guest

Be The Best Kind Of GuestTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
The bride and groom have spent a lot of time planning their big day, so it's not unreasonable for them to have certain expectations of their wedding guests. Whether you've never attended a wedding or you've been to dozens, wedding guest etiquette rules are essential.
Every now and then it's a good idea to brush up on these rules, so today I'm doing so for wedding guests. Most times it's assumed that people instinctively know certain things, but then again, maybe they don't. I've compiled easy-to-follow tips to ensure you're one of the best wedding guests during all the merriment.
1. RSVP ASAP
This one's pretty simple: RSVP within the specified time, include all the required information and use the method requested.
2. Respect the guest list
If your name is the only name that appears on the envelope, then you are the only one invited. Not you plus a guest, period. Remember that the couple has laboured long and hard over their guest list, whilst having to consider factors like capacity and budget. Do not create a fuss or demand a plus one.
3. Be punctual
This really should go without saying. Forget the thought that “the bride's going to be late, anyway”. Many aren't! Making an entrance to the ceremony after the bride is not acceptable; it's rude. You should never interrupt a ceremony service. Fashionably late works at a party, not for a wedding.
4. Dress appropriately
You don't want to be underdressed for the wedding. Follow the dress code instructions from the bride and groom, as well as dress according to the venue. Formal or casual dress code is self-explanatory. Avoid wearing white.
5. Keep negative comments to yourself
Everybody has a different idea of the perfect wedding. If you find yourself at a wedding that doesn't match your aesthetic opinion or has traditions that you think are old-fashioned or silly, maybe you don't like the wedding colours, perhaps you think the ceremony was too long and religious — refrain from making negative comments. There is no reason to share them.
6. Don't play paparazzi
No matter how good a photographer you are, you aren't the photography professional when you're a wedding guest. It's likely the couple paid a lot of money for a professional photographer, so don't get in their way. The couple wants to see your smiling face, not the back of your phone. Unless otherwise instructed, keep phones and all cameras out of sight until the reception. Also remember, just because you're snapping away at the reception doesn't mean that the bride and groom want their faces plastered all over social media.
7. Monitor your cocktails
Manage your alcohol intake, especially if the couple has been really generous with their offering. It's easy to overdo things when the alcohol is flowing freely. Take water breaks and make it a goal to not make a spectacle of yourself. Drinking an excessive amount is unbecoming and can be dangerous. Enjoy the bar; don't abuse it.
8. Make sure to mingle
When seated at an assigned table, be polite and introduce yourself to everyone else at the table. The bride and groom put you at a specific table for a reason, perhaps you are like-minded. Utilise the seating arrangement to get to know some of the other guests; be sure to engage with the person you are sitting beside. Explore the different areas of the party where other people might be gathering; be open to chatting with everyone.
9. Don't hog the bride and groom
It's great to say hello and chit-chat with the newlyweds at the reception for a few minutes. Keep the conversation short and sweet, and remember to say 'Congratulations!'
10. Be a team player
Yes, there are some elements of a wedding that may seem cheesy, but get into the spirit of things and just go with it! Sign the guest book (a wedding is oftentimes a big blur for the couple, and they'll want to remember everyone who attended), throw the petals and blow the bubbles, use the photo booth! Accepting the wedding invitation implies that you're down with whatever they throw your way. Be accommodating; this will help make their special day just as they imagined.
Being a good wedding guest isn't expensive or labour-intensive, it's not about the fancy outfits or pricey gifts. Rather, it is all about common courtesy, thoughtfulness and being present in the moment.
It's important, as guests, that we do our bit to create the best and most magical day possible!
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy