Why a Wedding Day Timeline is Important & How to Create One

It's a given for many that the bride will be late! Have you ever wondered why? Let's talk about why your wedding day timeline is so important. A timeline is super-important to the flow and success of your wedding day. I'm sure you've heard the saying: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail”. Well, the same goes for weddings.

The key to a good wedding day timeline that'll run smoothly is planning ahead. Whether you have a wedding planner, a day-of coordinator or you're having someone close to you act as a point person for the big day, you will need a timeline.

Without a wedding day timeline, the day can get pretty chaotic. The timeline is important as it allows everyone to be on the same page on your wedding day. It's not easy to coordinate your vendors, your wedding party, family, friends, and your venue to make everything go easily and smoothly. Your first priority is to familiarise yourself with how long each wedding activity generally takes.

Allow me to share with you the importance of having a timeline on your wedding day and how to create one.

1. It helps if your wedding party members know when they need to be ready and where they need to be for the entire day.

2. It advises your vendors when they need to be ready.

3. It keeps immediate family members aware of your plans, so they do not miss out on any of your special moments.

4. It helps you and your future spouse relax and actually enjoy the day instead of trying to coordinate the entire day from the make-up chair.

How to build a wedding day timeline

Consider everything that needs to happen, from the start time for getting ready to the wedding party introduction at the reception — don't overlook planning vendor deliveries, as well as set-up and breakdown times.

I usually plan a wedding day timeline around my couple's ceremony start time and how long their ceremony will last. I will work on expanding the timeline from there starting from the time the bride and groom need to begin getting ready to when specific guests should begin arriving and when you need your vendors to arrive and be ready for guests.

I always include any other important events that the couple have planned throughout the day that are going to happen.

Break down your timeline into blocks

Breaking down your entire wedding day into an organised timeline helps to keep everything on track when the big day finally arrives. Ensure that you have adequate time for each of the things you want to do. Be sure to build in buffer time throughout the day in case anything runs late.

Here are some time blocks and items to consider:

1. When the bride & wedding party gets ready.

2. Solo portraits.

3. Photos with your wedding party.

4. First look and photos with the couple.

5. Travel time to and from various locations. For example, time it will take to travel from where you are getting ready to the ceremony venue.

6. Time to get ready. Allot time for hair and make-up.

7. When and where you need your flowers delivered.

8. Arrival and set-up times for vendors, times they should be ready and the breakdown times.

9. Anything you have planned during the ceremony or reception.

10. Family photos.

11. Cocktail hour.

12. Reception start time and the newly-weds' introduction.

13. Dinner & toasts.

14. Cake-cutting & dessert service.

Once you've created the timeline, send it to each member of your wedding party, family members and vendors.

Your timeline schedule acts as a central contact sheet. Include all the vendors' and key wedding members' phone numbers and e-mails on the schedule to make communication easy whenever it may be needed. Since so many independent vendors will come together on your wedding day, it's helpful that everyone has access to the same information in one central location.

Your wedding day timeline gives you one less thing to worry about on your wedding day. Your wedding day should be planned and organised, ready for you to enjoy.